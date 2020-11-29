Holiday COVID concerns are tearing families apart

Dear Annie: What advice would you share for families who are grappling with members who have differing opinions about what is considered safe behavior for COVID-19 and protocols for how to interact over the holidays?

Since the start of the pandemic, my older sister and her husband have had a very laissez-faire approach to their safety, refusing to wear masks, limiting time with others indoors and in public places, and to socially distance, saying the virus is here and we all just have to learn to live with it.

Although it is their prerogative how they choose to behave within their bubble, as my sister continues to participate in high-risk activities, she also demands that other people in our family disregard their own level of comfort and safety to interact with them and their young daughter in person, including our mother, who is nearly 70.