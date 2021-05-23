Homemade or delivery? Take on the 'great pizza challenge'

There are some who consider pizza the perfect food. It has complex carbohydrates, vegetables, dairy and protein.
OK, maybe “perfect” is stretching it a bit, but I remember when pizza was something you shouldn’t eat too much of because it might spoil your dinner. Now it is dinner.
Millions of families rely on pizza because it is quick and convenient. But is it? To find out, I conducted a less-than-scientific test earlier this week.
I ordered a large 14-inch thin-crust tomato and cheese pizza from a national chain for delivery. As soon as I hung up the phone, I went to work on my homemade pizza with a no-rise crust.
Homemade Pizza
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons cornmeal
- 1 package dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water
- 2-1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- Salt
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 3/4 pound Roma tomatoes, sliced thinly
- 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Rub 1 teaspoon olive oil over a 14-inch pizza pan, and sprinkle with cornmeal. Stir yeast and sugar into warm water, and let stand until foamy (2-3 minutes).
Combine flour, salt and 1 teaspoon olive oil in food processor bowl fitted with metal blade (this dough can be made with an electric mixer or in a bread machine, although a food processor is ideal). Turn on machine. Pour yeast mixture through feed tube. Process until dough cleans inside of work bowl. If dough sticks, add more flour, a tablespoon at a time. If dough is crumbly, add water a teaspoon at a time. When you reach desired consistency, process dough until uniformly supple and elastic, about 40 seconds.
Roll dough immediately on heavily floured board into a 14-inch circle. If dough resists, let rest 5 minutes to relax gluten, and then try again.
Transfer dough to pizza pan. Work the edge to form rim. Brush with remaining oil. Sprinkle on minced garlic, and cover with an even layer of tomato slices. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for 15-18 minutes until crust is crisp and golden-brown. Sprinkle with fresh basil.
My homemade gourmet-style pizza was out of the oven, sliced and partially consumed before the doorbell rang. It’s difficult to give an unbiased opinion on the homemade versus the commercial product because, well, I am anything but impartial. Just let me say that there’s nothing like the taste of fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and freshly grated Parmesan cheese on this freshly baked no-rise homemade dough.
Note: You could use a bottled sauce, your favorite toppings and mozzarella cheese to customize to your taste and available ingredients.
As for the time factor, I beat the national chain by a full 20 minutes. And the cost? Mine: less than $4. Pizza chain: $26, including tip. Homemade for the win!
Kitchen tips & tricks
FRENCH FAVORITE. My son and I are avid breakfast eaters. On the weekend, I make an entire loaf of bread into French toast. It takes seven eggs and about 1-1/2 cups of milk. Once the toast is cooled, I put it back in the same bread wrapper and put it in the freezer. In the morning, I pop them in the toaster and my son has French toast for breakfast. He loves it!
— Krista
COFFEE FILTER SAVINGS. Have you ever noticed the difference in cost of cone coffee filters versus the basket-shaped ones? I had some of the basket ones when I switched to a cone-style pot, and I tried them. I set the basket filter on the counter, measured in the coffee, gathered the top and set it in the proper spot carefully. Viola! Basket filters work just as well, and I get 200 filters for $1.89. Cone filters are nearly $6 for 200. I can find a better use for that money!
— Nancy
ALIVE, GROWING AND CHEAPER, TOO! I went to the supermarket to pick up what I needed for a cocktail to bring to a BYOB pool party. One ingredient on my list was fresh mint. In the produce department, I noticed live plants in small starter pots for $2.50, including mint and basil. The plant was cheaper than the mint that was packaged and ready-to-use.
I purchased the plant, which stayed perky and fresh for my cocktails at the party, and then brought it home to plant in a pot on my patio. I had fresh mint all summer long! I have done this before with basil, too, when I needed it for a recipe.
— Monica
PIZZA CUTTER CUTS DOUGH: My favorite use for my pizza cutter is to cut dough for chicken and dumplings. The dough is stickier than most and needs to be cut into small pieces. The pizza cutter works beautifully and gets it done in no time.
— Joy
