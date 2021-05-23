Homemade or delivery? Take on the 'great pizza challenge'

As for the time factor, I beat the national chain by a full 20 minutes. And the cost? Mine: less than $4. Pizza chain: $26, including tip. Homemade for the win!

Kitchen tips & tricks

FRENCH FAVORITE. My son and I are avid breakfast eaters. On the weekend, I make an entire loaf of bread into French toast. It takes seven eggs and about 1-1/2 cups of milk. Once the toast is cooled, I put it back in the same bread wrapper and put it in the freezer. In the morning, I pop them in the toaster and my son has French toast for breakfast. He loves it!

— Krista

COFFEE FILTER SAVINGS. Have you ever noticed the difference in cost of cone coffee filters versus the basket-shaped ones? I had some of the basket ones when I switched to a cone-style pot, and I tried them. I set the basket filter on the counter, measured in the coffee, gathered the top and set it in the proper spot carefully. Viola! Basket filters work just as well, and I get 200 filters for $1.89. Cone filters are nearly $6 for 200. I can find a better use for that money!

— Nancy