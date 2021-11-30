Homemade stain remover for laundry, carpet

Don’t be surprised when that stain disappears all by itself! Or, if not, rub the stain with a brush or clean white cloth. (You don’t want to transfer color from a cleaning cloth to the stained item.)

Launder the item as usual. If treating carpet or upholstery, use sparingly then rinse and blot with clear water. Keep in mind that you’ve just sprayed full-strength dishwashing detergent on that sofa, chair or carpet; it needs to be completely removed.

This DIY laundry stain remover is a miracle worker all around the house. I use it to pretreat stains on kitchen and bath linens, clothes, carpet, rugs, my white sofas and dining room chairs. It tackles red wine stains, organic stains such as blood and grass, and pet and baby stains, too. You can use this on colored items as well as whites. (Please test first in an inconspicuous place.)

FAQs

“Do I have to use Blue Dawn or can I substitute something else?”

You can substitute any kind of liquid dishwashing soap, although I wouldn’t use anything other than Blue Dawn unless it’s an emergency. That’s because Blue Dawn contains specific surfactants that are far more effective on grease and oil than any other product in its class.