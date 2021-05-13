Hoping for a passionate love at any age

She and her husband moved to Florida a little over four years ago. Every time she’s come back to visit — four times so far — she’s not made time to see me. I live 90 minutes away from where she stays and always invite her to come to see me. I even offer to meet halfway to have dinner or lunch, but she says she can’t because she has family to see.

When I traveled down to Florida once, this friend kept telling me I had to come see her. My time was also limited because I also had family to visit, but I extended my vacation two days to see her.

I feel like she puts no effort when it comes to seeing me. I feel like a phone buddy. Do you have advice?

— Backburner Friend

Dear Backburner: This is a dilemma all transplants face when returning home for visits: how to divvy their time between friends and family without leaving anyone feeling shortchanged.

Reiterate to her how much it would mean for her to pay you a visit. If she feels too pressured to spend all her time in that region with family, then plan a girls’ trip where the two of you meet in another town for a weekend. Make it a yearly or twice-yearly tradition. And savor the fact that you have such a close friendship.