Hostess defines ‘vacationers vs. visitors’

Visitors come to see us, enjoy the lake and surroundings and help in any way they can to make their visit easier and more enjoyable for us.

Vacationers are those who come to our “hotel” and restaurant and expect to be waited on while they are here.

Needless to say, we don’t have “vacationers” more than once.

— Visitors and Vacationers

Dear Visitors and Vacationers: I love your classification of guests as visitors and vacationers. I would take it a step farther and say that most people fall into two categories — those who are considerate of others and how they are feeling, and those who have a sense of entitlement and a lack of gratitude.

Want to know a secret? The considerate ones, the visitors, are happier people.

Dear Annie: I married a man with a son from his first marriage, who was 12 years old when we started dating. What really attracted me to my husband was the fact that he and his ex-wife were wonderful co-parents. As far as I knew, they were never mean, cruel or vindictive to each other, and it was quite apparent that they both loved their son (my stepson).