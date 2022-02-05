How do I get my BFF to stop walking all over me?

Dear Annie: Two years ago, I lost my husband to terminal cancer after 30 years of marriage. I kept him at home during his final days with the help of hospice and our three children.

Throughout this terrible time of my life, my BFF (best friend forever) was supportive, loving and available to listen to my fears and range of emotions. Being a widow herself, she understood exactly what I was going through. After my husband passed, she spent two weeks with me at my home. She was like an angel, there for me in my time of need.

During this time, I foolishly told her about the large insurance policy my husband left to me. We have become even closer and spend time together going out to eat and shop on a weekly basis. In order to thank her, last fall, I invited her on a four-day trip to San Francisco, paying for her airline tickets and lodging. She went even though it meant leaving her second husband and family alone.

I have recently decided to rent a beachfront house in Texas for four months this winter. When I told her I would love for her to visit, she immediately became very excited and said yes. It has now become apparent she is planning on spending the entire four months with me at my expense.