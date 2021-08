How do you say, ‘the problem is you’?

Dear Annie: My husband and I are trying to figure out how to emotionally support our adult daughter, who is 40 years old. She is going through a very emotional period in her life.

She has been married for about a year, has “major issues” with her spouse and is not certain she can “stay in the relationship.” But from our conversations with her and what we’ve observed, the issues she describes seem to be all “her.”

For example, she expects her spouse to give his undivided attention to her all day on his day off from work. She is not even willing to allow chores such as mowing the lawn or doing the laundry to interfere. She doesn’t want him to be reading, talking on the phone or checking emails — just paying full attention to her. Her sister is extremely concerned about her as well.

Her behavior is wacky, and she is highly offended that we are not “supporting” her when she obsessively describes arguments with her spouse. We are all concerned about mental health issues but are at a loss.

We’ve encouraged her to seek therapy, which she has started, but she is already looking for a different therapist. Her sister is going to ask her own therapist for advice on how to be more supportive. We’ll do the same.