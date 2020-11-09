How do you stop someone from falling for a scam?

Dear Annie: I have a twin sister who I am very close to.

In the past year, she has had her share of health problems. She was diagnosed with CNS Vasculitis, an inflammation in the brain vessels that has many side effects, including impaired decision-making. It started in January, and she was told no driving and no work.

Between my husband and me, we drove her to her appointments, picked up medications, and did shopping and anything that she needed. I was her caretaker for about five or six months. I was also her cheerleader when she got better.

She finally was able to go back to work. Then, shortly after that, she passed out one day and broke her leg. Again, we drove her around. I would do anything to help her out. I love my sister. Eventually, she was back driving. She is doing great now. My problem with her is this:

She started online dating, and she is telling everyone she is going to move in and marry this man who she was only talking with for about a month. She says he is wonderful to her.