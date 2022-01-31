How soon is too soon to move in together?

Do you think it would be wise to allow him to move in?

— Feeling Unsure

Dear Feeling Unsure: You should allow him to move in for a few months only if you really want him to and it feels like something that you want to do. If you have any hesitation about it at all, and feel guilted in any way, that will only cause resentment. He could always get an Airbnb.

Dear Annie: I’m writing out of concern over your response to “Very Sad Mother of a Very Sweet and Special Daughter,” who told you about the abuse her daughter is experiencing at the hands of her son-in-law. You fell short of what this woman needs to be doing to support her daughter.

Her son-in-law is not only verbally abusive but is also portraying classic domestic abuse tactics to control his wife. He is trying to manipulate this family to control his wife. It is too bad the mom has not communicated these conversations with her daughter, but you need to respect what she is trying to do. Her gut is most certainly telling her this is not right, but without being truthful to her daughter, she is being complicit and not supportive.