How to afford the big stuff

You don’t need me to tell you that we’re living in uncertain economic times.
One day, stocks are plummeting and home foreclosures are skyrocketing; the next day, things seem to be looking up.
But whether the economy is good or bad, expenses keep rising. There’s the mortgage and the car payments to deal with and all of your other necessary expenses.
But what about the big-ticket items? Something like a busted water heater often hits without warning and with the potential to blow a giant hole in your finances.
The secret for handling a big money decision isn’t to grab the credit cards. Instead, you need to anticipate these expenses, divide them into manageable pieces and make them as routine as paying the phone bill. Here’s how it works:
Define the goal. The first and biggest step is to figure out what your next big money decision will be. You may not be aware you have any, but the truth is you have several to choose from. Do you think big medical expenses could arise in the next several months? Is your car beginning to show its age?
Let’s say, for example, your refrigerator is slowing down. It’s still running and cooling, but you anticipate that, at 12 years old, it has about three more years left. Anticipating this gives you something very valuable: time to start researching and saving.
What style and size refrigerator do you need? About how much will it cost? Are there options you should consider? Brands you should avoid? Look into it now.
Identify the terms. If you start saving for the new refrigerator right now, you’ll have about 36 months before you need to buy it. Let’s say you determine that the new refrigerator you want will cost about $1,600. Divide the amount of this goal by the term of 36 months. The result is about $45. You’ll need to save $45 each month, or $10.50 a week.
Make it regular. View this as a regular bill you must pay and it will quickly become as ordinary and predictable as your mortgage or car payment.
Make it automatic. Set up an automatic savings plan at an online site such as Smarty Pig. That’s a safe online savings bank with protection from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and it’s quite a lot of fun, too. Of course, you’ll be able to make unscheduled deposits any time you want, but you’ll gain peace of mind knowing that money is regularly going into the account.
Start with one goal. If your mind runs at all like mine, you’re thinking of several savings goals you want to work on simultaneously. I understand your enthusiasm, but I know from experience that it’s best to start slowly. If you have additional funds, use them to reach one goal before starting on another. In time, as you become adept with managing big money decisions, you’ll be able to handle several at a time.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: My husband and I don’t see eye to eye when it comes to spending. Basically, he feels that I should run every purchase I make by him, no matter how small.
It’s gotten so bad that he now highlights all of the “questionable” purchases on our Visa bill and leaves it for me to answer. I really can’t stand being treated like a child. I work hard, and I’m not a spendthrift at all. In fact, my friends marvel at what a great bargain shopper I am!
I’m really becoming resentful of him, and it’s starting to creep into other areas of our marriage. What can I do to get him to see how unreasonable he’s being?
— Kathy
Dear Kathy: When one spouse is in charge of the money in a marriage, it creates imbalance and opens the door to resentment and conflict.
The way to resolve this problem is for you to work together as financial partners. Tell him you want to negotiate an allowance system where each of you get a set amount of money each month that you can do with as you please, no questions asked. This will give both of you the right balance of security and freedom.
I’m sure he will warm up to this idea in no time, and his rules and heavy hand will melt away as “yours” and “mine” turn into “ours.”
Dear Mary: My husband wants to sign us both up for gym memberships, even though I’m sure this is just a phase that will fade.
What should we consider when joining a gym? I’m worried about high fees and an unbreakable contract.
— Robin
Dear Robin: Good for both of you! Before you sign anything, check to see if your employer or health plan offers a discounted membership for your local gym. Most clubs offer one or more free workouts or a limited trial membership.
Be sure to visit the gym at different times during your trial period to try the equipment and to see when it’s crowded. Compare prices and contracts with other facilities. Ask what your options are for ending the contract early if you aren’t happy. Do they offer month-to-month memberships? Do your homework, choose a gym and then stick with it faithfully.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
