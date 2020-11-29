How to afford the big stuff

What style and size refrigerator do you need? About how much will it cost? Are there options you should consider? Brands you should avoid? Look into it now.

Identify the terms. If you start saving for the new refrigerator right now, you’ll have about 36 months before you need to buy it. Let’s say you determine that the new refrigerator you want will cost about $1,600. Divide the amount of this goal by the term of 36 months. The result is about $45. You’ll need to save $45 each month, or $10.50 a week.

Make it regular. View this as a regular bill you must pay and it will quickly become as ordinary and predictable as your mortgage or car payment.

Make it automatic. Set up an automatic savings plan at an online site such as Smarty Pig. That’s a safe online savings bank with protection from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and it’s quite a lot of fun, too. Of course, you’ll be able to make unscheduled deposits any time you want, but you’ll gain peace of mind knowing that money is regularly going into the account.