How to avoid impulse buys at the grocery store

Counterpunch: If you came to buy flowers, look for a deal. Just know that supermarket flowers are seldom, if ever, as fresh as you’ll find at your local florist.

PRODUCE. Without fail, the next area of the store layout as you walk past the floral department will be produce. Am I right? You’ve already been subliminally prompted by the flowers that this store majors in “fresh,” so you are ripe to load up on produce, whether you came to buy it or not.

Counterpunch: Study the layout. Reach into the back to find the freshest offerings. After all, they need to get rid of the oldest, ripest fruits and vegetables, so they’ll place them on top or nearest the front of the display.

Underhill said that produce arrives in supermarkets Monday-Friday, so you’re better off buying during the week.

BAKERY. OK, let me guess: The bakery is in a corner opposite the entrance. Am I right? Sure it is, and there’s a reason for that. Most people arrive at the supermarket hungry, which prompted them to be there in the first place. The bakery is like a magnet with its smells of deliciousness wafting through the store to lure you in.