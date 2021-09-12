How to be a gracious houseguest (and not the guest from hell)

Specific dates. Nail down the dates of your visit, and then stick to them. Listen for subtle clues (“We’ll be super busy toward the end of October.”) that you may need to find other accommodations for half of your trip.

Respect their space. Arriving with 16 suitcases and enough toys, devices and equipment to keep the children entertained for weeks on end tends to appear like you’ll be taking over the entire house.

You’re not staying in a hotel, so don’t treat your hosts’ home like one. A good rule of thumb: When you’re not in your room, it should look like it did when you arrived.

Mind the children. Talk to your kids — before you travel — about manners, respect and being neat. Let them know you expect them to pick up their clothing and offer to help carry groceries or set the table.

Transportation. Make sure you have worked this out before your arrival. Do not expect that your hosts’ vehicles are part of the deal. Rent a car, or figure out public transportation.

Should your hosts offer use of a vehicle, return it clean, washed and with a full gas tank, regardless of how many miles you put on it or time you spent in it.