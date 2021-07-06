How to clean and restore carpet even if it’s old, stained and disgusting

Allowed to remain for any period of time, spots become stains, and stains will be difficult, if not impossible, to remove. I rely on and highly recommend CarpetAid+, which is available online and from some stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s. It is fabulous!

Wash frequently. At least once every three months, wash (shampoo, steam clean) your carpet. Investing in your own carpet-cleaning machine would be a wise choice. The machine will pay for itself the first time you use it instead of calling in the pros.

You won’t find a better machine than the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, which retails for about $150. I’ve had mine since 2008, and it’s working as hard now as it did when it was new.

DIY carpet shampoo solution. You can purchase commercial carpet shampoo or make it yourself: Use 1 cup of Oxiclean Stain Remover powder (NOT Oxiclean Detergent), 1 cup of Febreze and 1 cup of white vinegar. Pour the ingredients into the carpet-cleaning machine and add hot water to the fill line. This will not only clean your carpets, but also deodorize them. This should be safe for all carpets, but be sure to test it in an inconspicuous place (such as inside a closet) first, just to be safe. I offer no guarantees for how any recommended product or appliance will react in your specific situation.