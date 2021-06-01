How to clean gunk and grime from kitchen cabinets

Kitchen cabinets are for storing dishes, not grease. Unfortunately, wood cabinets, whether painted or natural with a clear finish, are prone to all sorts of grease, grime and gunk from simply being in the kitchen.

Depending on just how much grease and grime you’re looking at and the supplies you have available, here are several options for your consideration. At least one of them will help get the job done, and there’s an added final suggestion for how to keep your clean cabinets looking gorgeous!

Blue Dawn. Apply a few drops of concentrated dish liquid like blue Dawn into a bowl of warm water. Dip the soft side of a sponge. Squeeze the sponge until suds form. The cleaning agents in Dawn absorb grease just as well on kitchen surfaces as they do on dishes.

Apply to the dirty cabinet, wiping the grease with the soft sponge until it is removed. Immediately dry the surface with a clean cloth to prevent streaking.

Kitchen gunk remover. Bust through hardened layers of old sticky dust-grabbing grease with vegetable oil and baking soda. Mix 1 part any vegetable oil to 2 parts baking soda. Apply this oily paste to dirty areas using a soft cloth or paper towel. That ugly greasy dirty build-up will begin to soften and disappear. Wipe clean and buff with a soft cloth.