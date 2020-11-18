How to clean leather boots, cast iron, cars and more

Every day, I learn something new from my clever readers. Take fine leather, for example. I think it’s safe to say we’re all aware that Italy is where one would find the best leather products.

I’d just never thought about the fact that Italians have superior knowledge for how to care for and clean said leather. I love today’s first great reader tip, and I have to admit that Lysa made me laugh out loud!

Rejuvenate leather. Olive oil removes salt and stains from leather boots and shoes. It shines the leather, too. It’s an Italian thing. — Lysa

Good to the last squeeze. I hate wasting any little bit of a product I’ve paid for. After the toothpaste has squeezed out its last glob, I cut off the tube about an inch from the cap. I can get another five or six brushings from what remains. — Debbie

Savings on liquid soap. Those foam pump dispensers are so nice, but they seem expensive for the amount of soap you get compared to the amount of water in the bottle.