How to clean your fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet.
Although most people know animal products must be handled carefully to prevent illness, many don’t realize that produce can also be the culprit in outbreaks of foodborne illness. In recent years, the United States has had several large outbreaks of illness caused by contaminated fruits and vegetables—including spinach, tomatoes, and lettuce.
Fresh produce can become contaminated in many ways. During the growing phase, fruits and veggies may be contaminated by animals, harmful substances in the soil or water, and poor hygiene among workers.
After produce is harvested, it passes through many hands, increasing the contamination risk. Contamination can even occur after the produce has been purchased, during food preparation, or through improper storage.
Select produce that isn’t bruised or damaged, and make sure that pre-cut items — such as bags of lettuce or watermelon slices — are either refrigerated or on ice both in the store and at home. Here are seven more tips:
— Wash your hands for 20 seconds with water and soap before and after preparing fresh produce.
— Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.
— Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash.
— Wash produce BEFORE you peel it, so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable. Even if you do not plan to eat the skin, it is still important to wash produce first so dirt and bacteria are not transferred from the surface when peeling or cutting produce.
— Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.
— Throw away the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage.
— Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as melon, cucumbers and potatoes.
Here is a simple recipe for a quick meal on those busy fall days. Be sure to scrub those potatoes thoroughly before dicing.
Potato Soup
- 2 cups water
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped onion, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 5 cups fat-free milk
- 6 tablespoons margarine, melted
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped OR
- 2 tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 cups Cheddar or America cheese, shredded or cubed (optional)
Before chopping, scrub the potatoes, carrots, onion and celery, with a clean vegetable brush under running water. If using fresh parsley, clean it by gently rubbing it under cold running water.
In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots, onion and celery. Return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Mash vegetables slightly so they break apart a little. Do not drain the vegetables. Stir in milk.
In a small bowl, stir together melted margarine, flour, salt, pepper and parsley until smooth. Add mixture to soup while stirring. Continue cooking until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Add cheese, if desired. Stir until melted.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Makes 10 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (1/10 of recipe): Calories 230, total fat 7g, saturated fat 1.5g, sodium 170mg, total carbohydrates 34g, fiber 2g, total sugars 8g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu.