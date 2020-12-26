How to cook and keep the kitchen clean at the same time

I love to cook. And I enjoy inviting guests for dinner parties or more casual meals. What I hate is the big, ugly mess that happens in the kitchen as I’m cooking and concentrating on getting everything on the table.

My kitchen is right out there in the open for all to see, which is why I’ve come up with strategies to cook and keep the kitchen clean at the same time.

Start clean. This means an empty dishwasher; an empty, clean and shiny sink; and cleared-off, clean counters. Starting out with these three areas neat and tidy makes keeping the kitchen clean throughout the entire process so doable. You won’t believe the difference this makes!

Use a prep sink. This is an old restaurant trick, and it is brilliant. Fill a sink or large bowl with hot water and a couple of squirts of dishwashing liquid. This is where you will be depositing cooking utensils as you are done with them, such as whisks, spatulas, spoons and tongs. Just drop them in the prep sink to soak. If you need something again, simply lift it out and give it a quick rinse, and you’re good to go.

As you have downtime, such as when onions are sauteing or you’re waiting for water to boil, give all of the soaking utensils a quick scrub and rinse, and put them back into the drawer ready to be used again. Empty and refill the prep sink as needed.