How to curb the urge to splurge

When it comes to compulsive tendencies, there’s no question I received more than the standard allotment.

I can sit down fully intending to watch the evening news and end up owning a pasta machine. I can stop by the mall to just look around and come out with three outfits I’ll never wear, a gift I’ll never give and several things for the house. I can glance at a mail-order catalog and in the time it takes to dial the phone, Adirondack chairs and matching windsocks are winging their way to my front door.

Why? I see what I like and WHAM! Something goes off in my head insisting that I need it right this minute, I’m entitled to it and pity the poor soul who tries to prevent me from having it.

While my compulsive tendencies will forever be part of my personality, thankfully I have found ways to quiet them and make them my allies.

Self-parenting. When tempted to give in to my impulsive desires, I ask if I’d accept this behavior from my children. Visualizing me having a temper tantrum is a disgusting image that brings me to my senses.