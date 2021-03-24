How to freeze eggs, dairy products, meat and more

I’m sure my supermarket is not the only grocery store with an area in the back I call “My Bargain Bin.” It’s refrigerated and features some dandy bargains, especially on perishable items approaching that “sell by” date. There are no limits on the number of items I can load into my cart — all of them with ridiculously low, rock-bottom prices.

You may be asking, but Mary, what can we do with all of these perishables to make sure they don’t, well, perish! The answer, of course, is to freeze them. Yes, even the eggs, milk and cheese.

Butter. Freeze margarine or butter in the packaging and containers they come in for up to six months. Thaw to return to their original texture and quality.

Cream, whipped. Once whipped and sweetened, cream freezes well for one to two months. Note: Freezing cream in its liquid state is not recommended because it affects the quality of the product. In most cases, freezing causes changes to the fat, which can lead to poor texture.

Eggnog. Unopened eggnog may be frozen for up to two months. Thaw in the refrigerator, and shake well before serving, as there may be some ingredient separation during freezing.