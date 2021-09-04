How to have a successful garage sale

Make sure all of your clothes are hung. Rig up makeshift hanging clothes racks with two ladders or hooks from the ceiling. Do not pile clothes on a table or in boxes.

Point of purchase. This is the checkout area where you will collect money. This is a great place to sell cookies, coffee, sticky buns and bottles of water.

If you have lots of small random items like small toys, jewelry and other items that don’t go with anything else, divvy them up into small lunch bags, tape them closed and mark as “grab bags!” Add a reasonable price and place them right at the checkout. Sit back and watch them fly off the table.

Get set to accept payments. While mobile payment technology like Venmo and Cash App is often expected these days, some garage sale buyers still prefer good old cash! That means you’ll need plenty of change in your cash box to break $20 and $50 bills early in the day. Visit the bank a few days before your sale and pick up at least $100 in change. While at the bank, pick up a reusable cash envelope (or repurpose an envelope from your house) to ferry cash to a secure location inside the house. You don’t want random people eying the hundreds in cash you’re likely to have on hand at the end of a busy sale.