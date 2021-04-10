How to make homemade dry shampoo

You’ll need:

5 minutes

A shaker container

Small mixing bowl

Baking soda

Cornstarch

Essential oil, optional

Mix the baking soda, cornstarch and optional essential oil in a small mixing bowl. Transfer to a shaker (such as a large salt shaker or an empty clean Parmesan cheese container). This makes it super easy to sprinkle into your hair but also allows you to close the lid to keep it dry between uses.

It is super easy to use dry shampoo. Apply a small amount, sprinkling it through your hair and then working it into the roots with your fingers or a hairbrush. Or you can use a makeup brush by dipping it into the dry shampoo and then dabbing it into the roots. Allow to sit for a few minutes to absorb the greasy oil, and then brush it all away with a good hairbrush.

If you have dark hair, you may notice that this dry shampoo leaves a whitish haze around the roots. This will dissipate, so don’t worry.

However, to avoid this from happening, you can add natural color to your dry shampoo. For brunette hair, add a small amount of dry cocoa powder. Cinnamon works for reddish-brown hair. Remember you’re going to brush most if not all of this out, but any residue that remains will take on the color of cocoa or cinnamon.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.