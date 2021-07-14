How to make proper iced tea, according to my mother-in-law

The only thing more comforting than a tall glass of iced tea on a hot summer day is knowing how to make that perfect iced tea yourself with confidence — for just pennies per serving.

My mother-in-law, a proud Canadian, taught me the difference between proper iced tea and the “swill” most restaurants pour, which in her opinion was, at best, a very poor facsimile. Trust me, she knew her stuff — including the six rules for proper iced tea:

Rule No. 1: Use plenty of tea. The flavor of tea served cold is not as intense as when served hot. That means it must be brewed stronger, so use more tea bags. Her ratio: Use two regular-size tea bags for every three cups of water.

Rule No. 2: Do not over-steep. Allowing the tea to over-steep releases the tannins in the tea, which can make it bitter. If you want it weaker, reduce the steeping time, not the number of tea bags.

Rule No. 3: Cool first. Once you remove the tea bags, allow the tea to cool before you pour it over ice, but do not put it in the refrigerator. Doing so will make your tea cloudy.