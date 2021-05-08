How to rise above your circumstances

Some people allow problems and pressures to control their lives. Their problems have nothing to do with the troubles themselves but with how they view those circumstances.

Want to climb up on top of your situation rather than allow it to crush you? Here are some practical ways to do it:

Anticipate. Think about what’s coming up. Plan ahead. Don’t get financially blindsided. Figure out when your car registration is due, when you need to pay your property taxes or when you need to buy new tires. Stop being surprised by the inevitable.

Become self-reliant. Our modern society has made us dependent on others for almost everything. Learn how to grow a garden, cook from scratch, and perform repairs and maintenance on your own cars and home. Now you’ll be able to do for yourself what you’ve been paying others to do, should you need to make a quick course correction.

Shed the debt. There is no doubt that debt can weigh you down. Start with your smallest debt, and get it to $0 as quickly as possible. Then add its payment to the regular payment of the next debt in line. Repeat until all are paid. Then tackle your mortgage.