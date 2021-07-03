How to save money and get financially confident

Make it automatic. Setting up a plan where you have money automatically transferred to your savings will move your financial confidence to a new level. Check out an online savings account at SmartyPig, Capital One 360 or fill out an automatic deposit authorization form at the bank or credit union where you have your household account. Here’s the principle: If you don’t see it, you don’t miss it.

Set a financial goal. Decide on one specific financial goal you want to accomplish. For any plan to succeed, it needs to be specific, reasonable and measurable. Example: Let’s say you want to save $2,400 — about $50 a week. That is specific and it may be reasonable provided you are super motivated to stretch and make adjustments in other areas. And it’s measurable because you can check your account balance regularly.

Get angry. Debt is the pits. It eliminates your options, keeps you awake at night — can make you lie to your creditors, even lie to your spouse. I know: I’ve been terribly, worse than horribly, in debt!