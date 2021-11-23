How to shop at Amazon, other online sites and pay with cash

I can’t think of many things worse than waking up on Dec. 26 with a raging debt hangover — an all-too-common after-Christmas condition. Been there, done that and gratefully now live to tell!

Of course, you promise yourself you will pay the balance in full the minute the statement arrives, but who are we kidding here? That’s an easy promise to make, but it’s hard to keep, especially at this time of year.

Perhaps you were already carrying a balance on every card in your wallet, so now all of those new purchases exacerbate the problem by plunging you even deeper into debt. Worse, you don’t even know for sure how much you spent because who keeps track when you pay for everything with plastic?

Just imagine if you’d kept your promise that this year would be an all-cash Christmas — that you locked those credit cards away where they were safe from you.

As you wake up the day after Christmas, you’d be heading into the New Year with a much different attitude. No excuses, no hiding the holiday bills, no worries and no regrets.