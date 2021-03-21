How to spring-clean your car

When you think of spring-cleaning, you probably think of your home. But what about your car? It’s served you well all winter long. It’s been through the mud — and snow, sleet, sand and salt. It needs a good cleaning, too!

You could take your car to a professional car detailer and spend $150 or more to get it cleaned up for spring. Or you can keep the cash and do it yourself.

Open up all the doors of the vehicle. Empty everything from every nook and cranny. Put all of the safety equipment needed for changing a tire and other emergencies in one area of the lawn or driveway. Take an inventory, and make sure that spare tire is in good working order.

Limit the items you will keep in the glove box to the owners manual, vehicle registration (required to be kept in the vehicle), service records and other pertinent information to the operation of the car. Everything else should go into the trash (if not needed) or in a safe place in the house.

Now for the biggie: Remove the seats. This is quite doable. Newer models may have seats that are easier to remove. Be careful removing the front seats because they may be connected to electrical systems.