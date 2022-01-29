How to stop making bad decisions

You cannot believe how that stops me in my tracks. And more often than not, after 24 hours, I’ve nearly forgotten what it was that captured my attention. Situations that indeed require a wise decision find more clarity following a period of timeout.

Check your history. Sift back through your memory when you were faced with something similar to the thing you’re facing now. Review what happened. If it turned out to be a bad decision, ask: What led up to that? History does repeat itself, but you can change the way you will make this decision. You don’t have to be dumb this time just because that’s how things went the last time. The past is over, but the future is still open for discussion.

Look inside. I know for myself that when I am overly tired or hungry, I make really bad decisions. I can’t think straight. I’m prone to compulsiveness. Knowing this, I have a pretty hard and fast rule: I refuse to make decisions once the sun has gone down. Then in the morning, I take a deep breath, address my stress level and move forward cautiously.