How to stop unwanted charity junk mail

The Direct Marketing Association Mail Preference Service program maintains a list of individuals who do not wish to receive unsolicited mail. Be sure to specify that you do not wish to receive solicitations from both commercial and charitable organizations. If you fail to do so, then the DMA will automatically place your name on the list provided to for-profit entities only.

You can report unwanted mail to Catalog Choice, and it will process your request.

As for the sheets of labels that charities often send as a gift, I’ve never experienced them jamming my shredder. But if this is a problem for you, another option is to tear the labels and dispose of them in trash.

It is a shame that a heartfelt donation to a worthy cause can so often result in a flood of junk mail. An easy way to avoid that in the future is to give anonymously by taking advantage of Charity Navigator’s Giving Basket, which lets you decide how much personal information you want to share with the charity — from full contact information to none at all. Giving anonymously kills two birds with one stone: The charity can neither pester you with endless appeals nor sell your contact information to others. Hope that helps. For the links mentioned in this column visit www.everydaycheapskate.com/junkmail.

