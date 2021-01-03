How to successfully stick to your New Year’s resolution — yes, really!

Trying to keep a New Year’s resolution to quit smoking or lose a bunch of weight based solely on willpower is expecting your prefrontal cortex to pick up the equivalent of a 300-pound barbell on the first attempt — and to keep doing it for hours on end. It’s just not possible.

Typically, New Year’s resolutions go something like this: I am going to lose 20 pounds; I’m going to get out of debt, stop smoking, get organized, give up sugar, or run 2 miles a day. Does anything there sound at all familiar? Those are abstract goals that your brain cannot handle.?They are too vague.

Here’s the secret for how to make your New Year’s resolution stick: Make the resolution a habit first. And break it down to a tiny habit to start.

Strong willpower is not a character trait, in my opinion. Accept it. And don’t make the mistake of dumping the idea of making a New Year’s resolution. Just don’t depend on willpower.

Instead, depend on these four steps to make your New Year’s resolution stick:

Step No. 1. Pick only one resolution. You are more likely to succeed with only one. Accept it.?Analyze everything you’ve thought about changing and pick the one thing that’s most important to you.