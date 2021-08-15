How to turn the tables and get back at your creditors

Stay below

Your credit card account most likely has a credit limit. But running up a balance that is anywhere near that limit is deadly for your credit score. The rule of thumb is that you should never be using more than 30% of your credit limit. For example, if your limit is $1,000, you should never have a balance of more than $300. Zero balance is even better!

Get back at your card company by creating a wide margin between your balance and your limit.

Stop using

Your card companies are playing the odds. They know the more you use your cards, the better their chances that you’ll go nuts and rack up a big load of debt.

When your balance becomes greater than the amount you can pay off in a single month, they’ve got you. They’re doing all they can to encourage that to happen.

Get back at your company by not adding new purchases to your burgeoning load of debt. You’ll do yourself a favor and get back at them at the same time.

Open eyes