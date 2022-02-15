How to unclog a toilet — quick and easy!

— While that sits and works to soften the clog (give it a few minutes), heat up a big pan of water on the stove. You want it hot but not boiling.

׃— Carefully pour the hot water into the toilet to chase the dish soap. Wait a couple of minutes longer, then flush.

If you want to perform this trick without leaving the bathroom, give shampoo or hand soap a try, followed by hot tap water. It can’t hurt, but chances are good that it will work, and no one will be the wiser.

Baking soda and vinegar

If you don’t have a plunger handy, this option is likely to do the trick, provided the water level in the bowl has mostly subsided, and the water supply shut-off valve is still turned off.

Head to the pantry and grab baking soda and vinegar. This can be tricky because baking soda and vinegar when combined create a powerful fizzing action that can do more than just produce an impressive amount of bubbles; it can also release even the most stubborn of drain clogs. You don’t want to go overboard, but you want to clear this clog, so follow these instructions exactly.

— Pour 1 cup of baking soda into the toilet. Wait a couple of minutes.