How to unshrink a sweater, paying taxes and more

Dear Mary: We recently inherited our father’s property after he died, and the title has been put in our names and transferred to us.

A few months ago, we discovered that there is a lien on the property for unpaid taxes.

How do we resolve this situation? Are we obligated to pay the taxes?

— Julia

Dear Jules: The property owners of record are legally responsible for clearing that lien or otherwise suffering the consequences. With the asset comes all outstanding liabilities.

My advice is that you pay this lien in full to stop the fees and penalties that are surely accruing. As long as that lien exists, the county or state in which the property is located could have the legal right to sell it out from under you for the current amount of taxes owed. You don’t want that to happen!

Dear Mary: Would I get my husband’s pension, 401(k) and IRA if he were to die?

— Riley