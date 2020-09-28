Hubby’s hygiene goes from bad to worse

You could try to approach the conversation playfully and suggest that you shower together or that if he washes his beard or shaves it off, you will kiss him goodnight.

Poor hygiene could be a sign of a more serious mental health issue or personality disorder. If he doesn’t respond to your conversation, it sounds like you need marriage counseling. Impotence is not an excuse for lack of intimacy.

Reassure him that you don’t want a divorce but that you want to help him feel better about himself. If he refuses marriage counseling, then try to persuade him to seek professional help for himself.

Dear Annie: I was a cellist in a chamber group, and for one of our performances, I was particularly nervous because my part was so crucial to the piece. As we were setting up, I shared my concern with the violist. He replied, “The only one who remembers your mistake is you.”

Oftentimes, as you know, we put too much weight on our own mistakes and never, if reminded or asked, recall another’s. We humans are too self-absorbed to think that any faux pas events are remembered by others.

— Only We Know