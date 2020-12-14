Hunger has no season

We finally had a family discussion about all this, and it was decided he would move home, get a full-time job and start paying off his debts. His girlfriend did the same.

The problem was, once he returned home, he didn’t find a job. He worked part time once in a while and kept hours well beyond our curfew. He was given an ultimatum: three strikes and you’re out.

After the third time he came home at 3:00 a.m. after partying, I knew what I had to do. I packed up all of his belongings, put them out on the driveway and told him he could no longer live under our roof. I also told him I loved him so very much and that was THE HARDEST decision I ever had to make.

I cried all night the first night and hardly slept for a week. He bounced around from friend to friend for about a month.

Then, he got a job; he got an apartment; and he started turning his life around. Two years later, he told me that he never blamed me for kicking him out and said that it was probably the best thing I had ever done for him.

We have a great relationship. He is nearly 40 now, married with kids, and he has a solid career. I should note that our other children took notice and did not follow in his footsteps.