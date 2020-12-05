Husband can’t carry a tune ... but he doesn’t know it

Dear Annie: We, like many other families, are not going to get together for the holidays due to the coronavirus and quarantine restrictions. This is the first time in 45 years. What to do? Do I pack up what I can and send the gifts to our daughters? Or do I say we will just postpone our Christmas?

It makes us sad. I am sure many families have met this roadblock before, and though I’m grateful to have been fortunate enough to have not, it is still hard!

— Caroline M.

Dear Caroline: The holidays really make clear the fact that “home” is not so much a place but a feeling, the one we get when we gather with our dearest loved ones. And this year, many of us will be home for Christmas only in our dreams. It’s a heartache.

I encourage you to do whatever feels most right to you, whether that’s shipping the gifts now or planning to celebrate post-COVID-19. More important than the presents, though, is sharing some of the day with your loved ones, so schedule a family video call on Christmas Day. It’s no substitute for in-person time, but it’s what we’ve got and it does help.