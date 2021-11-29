Husband commits treachery via Twitter

Your husband may think he is protecting you and you don’t want to be on social media. As for his reasoning for leaving you out — while he embraces other women electronically — you will never know why until you have a dialogue with him. Once you talk to him and sort through any misunderstandings — with a marriage therapist, if necessary — go on your trip and focus on the love you feel.

Dear Annie: Your advice to “Feeling Left Out,” the woman who was feeling excluded by two friends who were widows and had invited another widow to go to dinner, was spot on. I became a widow last Christmas morning, and I’d like to add a perspective from a widow’s point of view. I want to address your reader and any others who find themselves feeling excluded by widows who are close.

Your friends are not trying to exclude you, but they belong to a club that thankfully you haven’t joined. As a widow, you don’t have to worry about taking a long lunch or dinner date with your friends, because there’s no one waiting for you at home. You don’t have to coordinate your plans around your spouse’s, and you’re pretty much free to come and go as you wish.