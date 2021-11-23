Husband feels more like a roommate than a partner

His response will tell you everything. Of course, don’t rule out couples therapy to get professional insights, which can be very helpful.

Dear Annie: Your advice to “Anxious Aunt” about a family heirloom was perfect. As I once read in Ann Landers’ column, “People are more important than things.” When I was young, I was on the other end of this dilemma.

More than 40 years ago, I accepted a proposal from a man whose family was of a different culture. His mother and grandmother were particularly kind in welcoming me to the family. When his grandmother died, she left me a lovely necklace and earring set in her will.

Unfortunately, soon afterward, I had an argument with the man, who struck me. I feel that physical abuse has no place in a happy marriage and broke off the engagement. I felt it was not right for me to keep the family jewelry, so I returned it to his mother, insuring the package for many times its worth as a mark of respect. Luckily, I kept the receipt.

A few months later, the police came to my door to arrest me, as my ex-fiancé claimed I had stolen some jewelry from his house. I produced the receipt and asked if I might make a telephone call, which the police officers allowed.