Husband grows more distant by the day

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been together almost six years and married for three.

He has two kids, a daughter, 15, and a son, 13. I have always had a pretty good relationship with my stepkids. They are the closest to having kids of my own. Anyway, ever since COVID-19 my marriage seems to be going downhill, and I don’t know what to do.

He sleeps on the couch now because he says he can’t get a good night’s sleep in our bed anymore. I absolutely hate him sleeping there, but he won’t budge, even though I said I would buy a new mattress. He says they are too expensive and doesn’t see what the problem with sleeping on the couch.

His mood has changed. He pushes me away; we hardly ever snuggle; and when he kisses me, it is not the same. He doesn’t tell me he loves me as much as he used to. It almost feels like we are roommates who sleep together occasionally.