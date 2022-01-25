Husband needs to be kind to mother-in-law with dementia

I’ve noticed that, on different occasions, readers sometimes challenge you or want to “add to” some of your answers based on their education or personal experiences.

You are willing to keep an open mind and welcome the input. For that, I say, BRAVO!

Of course, not all of the input is valid, and some is downright silly, but for the most part, it is good advice and, along with your answers, helps me step out of my comfort zone and rethink issues I can apply to my own life.

Great job! Keep up the good work!

— Very Impressed in New Mexico

Dear New Mexico: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. When anyone, including advice columnists, thinks they have all the answers, run a hundred miles. We are all doing the best we can, but being infallible is neither promised nor expected — nor is it possible.

Dear Annie: I read with loving interest the letter from “Grieving Father” on the loss of his son. His suggestions were spot on. I would like to offer him my prayers during this very hard time, as I lost my daughter six years ago.