Husband on the go; family left at home

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for nearly three decades.

Up until seven years ago, my husband, who is very sensitive, had a difficult time making friends. Oh, he’s super funny, charismatic and adventurous, but he struggled outside the home.

Then he started finding groups of guys who were as adventurous and fun as he was. However, my husband has always been self-centered and took off on loads of trips.

For the past seven years, it has been trip after trip of four to seven days. He asks me to celebrate his kids’ birthdays, and sometimes he doesn’t even consider that his kids are on winter or spring vacation — because he always seems to make other plans.

My kids are resentful, and I’m tired of making excuses. I’m not unhappy or looking for a divorce. Should I just continue to let this go? He’s not open to change, even if it could affect his family relationships. I’m going with immature and selfish because his behavior makes no sense.

— Single Parent in a Two-Parent Family