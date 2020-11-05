Husband’s concussion brings personality change

This situation is complicated, though, by the fact that his personality only changed after he suffered the trauma to his head. It is true that concussions can have lasting effects on one’s brain functioning. There are some treatments that can help with this.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Celeste Campbell notes, it “is not unusual for the person with a brain injury and/or his or her family to need some counseling or therapy to understand this new identity, personality, and emotional reaction style.”

Campbell says the person who suffered the traumatic brain strategy may learn strategies to “better express emotions, avoid those situations likely to be particularly frustrating, read signs of emotional distress, and react in a calmer manner to emotionally charged situations.”

You and your husband might want to talk to his doctor about potential treatment plans toward this end. If your husband is willing to seek that help, perhaps your life together can be manageable again.

I’m sorry that you’ve had such a difficult few years, and my heart goes out to you and your girls.

Dear Annie: Here in my hometown, several women’s groups at parishes knit weatherproof mats for the homeless from donated “plarn” — i.e., plastic yarn, from recycled plastic grocery bags.