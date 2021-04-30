Husband’s hidden life surfaces after 20 years

Dear Annie: My second husband and I were together for 20 years. I’ll call him “Dominic.”

We met at a vulnerable time in my life, and he was the kindest man I ever met. Dominic wanted to get married immediately, but I was reluctant, as I’d just gotten out of a marriage with a cheater, liar and abuser.

Dominic begged me. Eventually, I caved. We got married and had a child, my fifth. (I had four from my ex.) Over the years, we had many ups and downs. One day I was getting ready to take a trip and found condoms and lubricant in his duffel bag. When I confronted him about it, he gave me a story. I tried to believe him.

Not long after that, he started buying new clothes and going to the gym. I suspected he had a girlfriend. When I asked what he was up to, he said he couldn’t stand my nagging anymore. He moved out. Several months later, he filed for divorce, and during the process had to disclose financial records.

That’s when I found out he didn’t have a girlfriend. He had a boyfriend. I was devastated. When I tried to confront him in arbitration, he wouldn’t admit it. It’s been four years since then, and I still can’t believe it.