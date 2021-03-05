Husband texts friend but what’s his motive?

Whatever the case, the only way you’ll find the real answer — and a real solution — is through open and honest conversation with your husband. Marriage counseling can create the space for that to happen, and it can also help you identify the path forward. Give it a try.

Dear Annie: I understand “Employee for the Moment’s” concerns about having to work in unsafe conditions during the pandemic.

Before she judges her employer so harshly, however, I believe she should consider how difficult it has been keeping a business going during a pandemic. Her employer has to look at the bottom line and fight to keep his product (whatever it is) selling in a difficult market.

Perhaps he, like so many business owners, is facing layoffs and even shutting the doors of the business. Perhaps she should consider that he had to get tough to survive and that he was fighting to maintain her job and paycheck as well as his own.

That does not justify unsafe conditions but may explain why a respected employer would appear to consider the business before the employee. As you said, there is redress for unsafe conditions. If she considers these things and still feels the same, she should move to a new job.

— Not Business as Usual