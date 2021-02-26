Husband wants to reconcile after having an affair

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been having a rough time. He cheated on me with a young woman and got her pregnant. I think this was her goal, secretly. She knew he had a wife and wanted him to leave me.

Anyway, the baby will be 1 soon, and now that my husband is seeking reconciliation, I feel stuck in the middle. I’ve already been through my hurt stage and would hate to go through it again.

What should I do?

— Betrayed

Dear Betrayed: What you want to do. Whether you decide to stay or go, you’ll have made a valid choice.

I will say, infidelity does not have to be the end. Many couples have worked past betrayals and come out the other side stronger than ever, with the help of couples’ counseling. If you and your husband enroll in marriage counseling, this could be the case for you. But if you are past that point, mentally, I wouldn’t blame you for leaving. Trite but true, listen to your heart.

Dear Annie: I am blessed to not have real problems like so many endure, but I would appreciate your opinion on a predicament.