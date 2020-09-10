Hydrogen peroxide can make your life easier

Hydrogen peroxide is as harmless as it is powerful, and it’s so much more than just a household cleaner. It is nontoxic, safe, really cheap and available in any grocery or drug store in a 3% dilution. It’s a wonderful cleaning product, first-aid product and sanitizer.

There’s one thing you need to keep in mind to avoid disappointment: Hydrogen peroxide has a limited shelf life of about one year when not opened and only six months once opened, provided you store it in a dark place.

Light causes hydrogen peroxide to dissipate quickly, turning it from H2O2 to plain water and oxygen. It needs to be fresh to be effective.

If it’s been opened and older than six months, throw it out. It’s useless! You will be terribly disappointed.

To make sure that you never have to throw out hydrogen peroxide again, check out all the ways you can use it around the house to make your life easier!

Make vegetable wash. You can stop paying $7 or more for a commercial veggie wash. Make your own by adding a quarter-cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide to a sink of cold water. Wash your fruit and vegetables in the solution, and then rinse thoroughly with cool water.