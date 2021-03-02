Hygiene problems point to deeper issues

Ask him if he wants to go out to dinner or for a walk, and have an open, nonjudgmental conversation with him about how his life is going. And how he is feeling. Hopefully, he will open up. Continue to support and be there for him. If matters do not get better, he might need the help of a professional counselor.

Dear Annie: My daughter died at age 41 after 17 years of marriage. Her husband will always be my son-in-law.

I was one of the first people he called when he started dating again because he didn’t want me to hear it from someone else. He repeated that when he decided to remarry.

I knew that I would have a difficult time attending the wedding. However, I wanted to go to support him and my three grandchildren. When I overheard my granddaughters talking about the wedding, I asked if there was a date selected, because I hadn’t been told. The response was that it was during a time when I had a long-planned trip scheduled. So, they knew I wouldn’t be able to attend.

I don’t know if that was on purpose or a coincidence, but it was certainly a relief. The stepmother is a fine person and is loved by my grandchildren.

— I Am a Blessed Papa