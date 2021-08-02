Hyper-involved school administrators bugging parents

Dear Annie: My 10-year-old’s school administrators are over-the-top nosy and won’t stay out of our business.

I think they mean well, but at times, they try to micromanage the care of our child. For example, his favorite pair of shoes are falling apart, and although he has new shoes, he prefers the old ones. The school sent home a pair of shoes, as if we couldn’t afford to buy any. It seemed insulting and passive-aggressive, and my son liked those shoes even less than the new ones we’d bought him. So that was a waste.

Also, our son recently had a cut that became infected. The school nurse spotted the beginning of the infection, so we are grateful for that, though we were watching it closely, too. We took him in immediately and began treatment. The school sent home notes about where we could take him in case we could not afford a doctor. (We can and have never implied that we don’t have the means or insurance.) The administrators even sent instructions on how to give him a bath using Epsom salt for the wound. They know that we are both professionals with advanced degrees, yet they treat us like nimrods.

— Capable With a Cub