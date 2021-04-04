I learned to negotiate in order to survive financially

Principle: Something for everybody. The goal in a negotiation is not that everyone comes out an equal winner but that everyone walks away satisfied. Negotiating a deal that gives something of value to each party is the mark of a wise negotiator.

Principle: The one with the most knowledge wins. Never forget that knowledge is power. The more you know, the better your chances of getting what you want. The true skill comes in keeping what you know to yourself, revealing only a bit at a time and when doing so is to your advantage.

Principle: The least motivated party is in control. If the other party finds out how desperate you are to make the deal, you’ve just lost control. Anytime you can send nonverbal cues that you are not desperate, you gain an advantage. The simple act of calmly and slowly closing (never slamming) a notebook, briefcase, purse, calendar or newspaper (whatever is handy) is a negotiator’s most powerful tool. Without saying a word, you allow the other party to fear you may not continue.

Six basic

negotiating skills

No. 1: Prepare. Do the research. Carefully formulate exactly what you want out of the deal.