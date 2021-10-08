I love her as a mother — but not as a wife

Dear Loving Father: Everyone comes into our life for a reason. Some are meant to stay forever. Some are meant to teach us something. Some are meant to offer companionship or love or guidance.

You share a child with this woman, and that is something very special. But it doesn’t mean she is a good match as your life partner and vice versa. If she doesn’t understand that message, it’s best to speak with a couples therapist or mediator to help you two communicate.

And do let her know that although she is not the love of your life, she has given you something no one else can: your daughter.

Dear Annie: I live in New Mexico and had a longtime friendship with a lady who had tragic things happen in her life. Her oldest son committed suicide at 16. Her husband died at 49. My husband and I really went above and beyond to help her after both of these untimely deaths.

She has a younger married son and a grandson who moved from New Mexico to Austin, Texas, five years ago. This friend and her mother moved a year later, as she particularly wanted to be near her 9-year-old grandson.