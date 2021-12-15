‘I’ve gotta take that’ … or does he?

This is a hunch, but is it possible you’ve not taken verbal cues — such as “Well, it’s getting late” or “I should let you go” — that he’d like to end the call? He may be using call waiting as a quick way out. After all, with 50 years’ worth of stories, I’m sure you two could talk for hours.

Dear Annie: I have read in your column numerous letters from families who, for various reasons, do not have any caring grandparents or other close relatives in their children’s lives (for example, the recent letter from “Protective Husband”). My husband and I had the same problem.

Rather than see our children miss out on the benefits of having grandparents, we carefully observed older friends and neighbors and adopted “chosen” grandparents for our children. Whenever we moved, the process began again, to the benefit of both families.

There were always many jobs that each family could do for the other. And the “grandparents” never felt that life was passing them by or that there was no one for them to call on when they needed help with minor repairs, yardwork, heavy lifting or technical problems that can perplex older minds.